David L. Eaton
Charlotte - Age 68, peacefully passed away on the evening of February 19, 2019. He left this world surrounded by love, with his favorite television show (Jeopardy) playing in the background. David was truly an inspiring man. He had polio as a young boy and faced several obstacles as a result. None of these obstacles stopped him from becoming a successful man. He worked hard and had an amazing wife and two children who he was extremely proud of. David was born on January 30, 1951 and grew up in Harrison. His dream was to someday play baseball with his father, Howard Eaton. We believe that David is doing just that. On the sidelines are his mother, Lois Eaton and brother, Gary Eaton. Services 1 P.M. Friday at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale. The family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 21, 2019