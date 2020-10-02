1/1
David Laurence McCabe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Laurence McCabe

Lansing - On Thursday, October 1, 2020, David (Dave), a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 81 surrounded by family. Dave was born on October 12, 1938 in Lansing, MI. He grew up in the Grand Ledge area, and became a proud Air Force veteran before living in the Lansing area where he worked for General Motors for 25 years until retiring 1995. After retiring, he resided in Crystal, MI with his wife Sharon. Dave's fondest memories are with his family at the lake and taking various vacations.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon McCabe (Gender), brothers, James (Barbara) and William (Patricia), his children, Daniel (Polly) Boettcher, Teresa (Robert) Mayer, Lesleigh (Greg Smith) McDaniel, Eric (Jana) McCabe, Angie (Chris) Johnson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Richard and Minnie McCabe and his sister Rose (George) Dunkelburg.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th between 9 am - 11 am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes at 1730 E. Grand River Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lansing Area Humane Society.

Share memories at www.greastlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved