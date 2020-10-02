David Laurence McCabe
Lansing - On Thursday, October 1, 2020, David (Dave), a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 81 surrounded by family. Dave was born on October 12, 1938 in Lansing, MI. He grew up in the Grand Ledge area, and became a proud Air Force veteran before living in the Lansing area where he worked for General Motors for 25 years until retiring 1995. After retiring, he resided in Crystal, MI with his wife Sharon. Dave's fondest memories are with his family at the lake and taking various vacations.
He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon McCabe (Gender), brothers, James (Barbara) and William (Patricia), his children, Daniel (Polly) Boettcher, Teresa (Robert) Mayer, Lesleigh (Greg Smith) McDaniel, Eric (Jana) McCabe, Angie (Chris) Johnson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Richard and Minnie McCabe and his sister Rose (George) Dunkelburg.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th between 9 am - 11 am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes at 1730 E. Grand River Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lansing Area Humane Society.
Share memories at www.greastlansing.com