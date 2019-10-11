|
Age 68 passed away on Sept. 12th while at Sparrow Hospice due to cancer.
Born on Nov. 5, 1950 in St. Johns MI to Alberta Alice (Cook) and Gerald Rehm, he was raised on a farm in Maple Rapids MI. On Jan. 8th 1972, Dave married his former wife, Barbara (Kurncz) Dickerson. He resided most of his life in Lansing.
During Dave's prime, he was a member of the Eagles and Playmakers in the Lansing Area in which he enjoyed dancing, running, and cycling.
Dave is preceded in death by his father; brother, Duane Rehm; and step-father, J.D. Diehl.
Dave is survived by son Jerry (Mandi) Rehm; grand-children, Gannon and Marlie; mother, Alberta Diehl; sister, Nelda Rehm; brother, Gary (Sheryl) Rehm; step-brother, David (Georgia) Diehl; and step-sisters, Cheryl Diehl and Susan Stiles.
Dave will always be remembered for his compassion, kindness and enthusiasm in everything he did in the most faithful, loyal and loving manner.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Dave's life: Oct. 12th at Maple Rapids Congregational Church, 418 S. Maple Ave., Maple Rapids, MI. Visitation 10-11, Memorial Service at 11 with Luncheon to follow.
Memorial contributions may be sent to JIMHO, 520 Cherry St., Lansing, MI
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 11, 2019