David Lee "Hap" Halsey
Charlotte - David Lee "Hap" Halsey, a man who should have been born in the old Wild West, died February 24, 2020 at the age of 84. "Hap" was born March 7, 1935 in Eaton County to Elmer C. and Rena M. (Scott) Halsey. He grew up in the rural Gresham area, helping on Don Hale's farm down the road. He applied many skills learned working along with him to those jobs he held throughout his lifetime. He was a proud, independent man, always willing to help others. He could do anything he set his mind to; welding, carpentry, mechanic, and was a helpful expert while helping others with projects they were working on. He was a gifted storyteller and loved to share stories. His years as a truck driver at Crandell Trucking led him to be an informal foreman, and jack of all trades. "Hap" not only loved to watch old western movies, but had an extensive gun collection.
"Hap" and his wife, Gerry, loved spending time together at Platte Lake, where the pair built their family cottage. The couple shared a very strong and close relationship. They were meant for each other. Their partnership with running the household was very efficient. He brought the check home, and she handled the family business with an "Iron Fist." She made "Hap" promise to let her go first, and she did. Geraldine passed away March 27, 2019. He was very close to his granddaughter, and recently took a road trip to Colorado to visit her, as well as his great-granddaughter.
David is survived by his children, David R. Halsey, Douglas E. Halsey, Daniel L. Halsey; grandchildren, Greg, Patrick, Joseph and Erica Halsey; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Geraldine and his parents.
The family will have a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery on March 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow at the Eaton Area Senior Center, 804 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of "Hap" on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020