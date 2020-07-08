David M. Schroeder



St. Johns - David M. Schroeder age 80 passed away at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1939 in Lansing, MI the son of Marvin and Olga (David) Schroeder and was a graduate of Eastern High School. On November 5, 1966 he married Susie Fernholz in Fowler, MI. Dave owned and operated Wieber Lumber in Fowler and was still active in the business. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, loved Corvettes, cats, feeding the squirrels, being active at Wieber Lumber and being with family, especially going to his grandchildren's sporting events. David is survived by his wife Susie, and children Tori (Jim) Steingreaber, David II(Sara) Schroeder and Kami (Aaron) Woodbury all of St. Johns and grandchildren, Jimmy(Liz), Kylie and Cassidy Steingreaber, Taylor and Logan Schroeder and Justin, Kaylee, Gracyn and Kianna Woodbury and his brother Don (MaryLou) Schroeder. Special friends and neighbors, Diana Keim and Dale and Ricci Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Schroeder. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. A Vigil/Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Education Fund or Capital Area Humane Society.









