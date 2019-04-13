Resources
- - David Mark Umberger was born on August 4, 1967 and passed away on April 2, 2019. Dave was an amazing father & friend to all and his unexpected passing has rocked the community that adored him. Dave is survived by his son Phoenix Umberger, whom he was extremely proud of. He was proceeded in death by his mother Isabelle Parker.

Services will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at South Lansing Christian Church located at 6300 Aurelius Rd Lansing Michigan 48911.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
