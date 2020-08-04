1/1
David Mathews
David Mathews

Grand Ledge - David Lee Mathews of Grand Ledge passed away August 3, 2020. Dave was born September 5, 1946 to the late Marie and Benton Mathews in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Everett High School in the Class of 1965. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 as a combat infantry solider and sent to Vietnam. While unspoken memories haunted his mind he always kept his combat brothers close to his heart. In 1968, he married Judy Hannewald and they have been married 52 years. He retired from Motor Wheel/Hayes Lemmerz Corp. in 2002 with 38 years of service as Area Manager for the Hummer wheel production in Akron, Ohio. He received 2 Purple Heart medals, Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, Army Commendation, Presidential Unit Citation and Combat Infantry Badge. He belonged to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Voiture Local 946, VFW Post 3293 and DAV. He was preceded in death by brother, Benny Mathews and In-Laws, Richard and Dorothy Hannewald. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughter, Monique; sons, Michael, Matthew and David II (Deanna); granddaughters, Danielle (Clinton), Stormy, Dalanie, Dayna, Dallas; great granddaughters, Ada and Zoe; brothers, Terry, Tim and Tracy; several nieces and nephews along with loving niece, Tammy. Special thanks to Sparrow Oncology Department and Hospice House for their excellent care. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Lansing with Major James Irvine of the Salvation Army, officiating. Please come prepared to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be given to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com








Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
