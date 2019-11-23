Services
David "Ernie" Pasichnyk


1953 - 2019
David "Ernie" Pasichnyk Obituary
David "Ernie" Pasichnyk

DeWitt - David Paul "Ernie" Pasichnyk, of DeWitt, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing after a long struggle with emphysema. He was 65.

He was born in Lansing on Nov. 27, 1953, son of Elizabeth and the late Paul Pasichnyk. He graduated from Sexton High School, Michigan State University, and Wayne State University College of Law. He was a practicing attorney in mid-Michigan for many years.

He loved his homes on Lake Geneva in DeWitt and Orange Beach, AL. He was an avid fan on MSU football and basketball. He had many, many friends, as attested to by the fact that he was the best man at seven weddings and member of the wedding party at many more.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Elizabeth and Carmen Seats of DeWitt; brothers, Stephen (Carol) Pasichnyk of Lansing and Robert (Elizabeth) Pasichnyk of Temple, TX; step-brothers, Michael (Sheila) Seats of Minnestrista, MN, and Daniel (Pamela) Seats of Golden, CO; step-sister, Ellen Seats (Veronica Zavala) of Panama; and former wife, Catherine Pasichnyk of Canadian Lakes.

Also surviving are 10 nieces and nephews, all of whom have lost their beloved "Uncle Ernie": Therese Galvan, Paul Pasichnyk, Matthew Pasichnyk, Elizabeth Cho, Megan Seats, Allison Seats, Kathryn O'Briant, Rachel Seats, Andrew Seats, and Camp Seats.

At his wish, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. The family was served by Gorsline Runciman Chapel in DeWitt.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
