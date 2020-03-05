Services
David Branch
David R. Branch

David R. Branch Obituary
David R. Branch

Dimondale - David R. Branch, Dimondale, MI, age 72, died on 2/25/2020.

Vietnam Veteran, Army - 82nd Airborne, 405th Radio Research Detachment, Bronze Star recipient.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth; 3 brothers, Doug (Dianne), Tom, Philip; a sister, Janice (Kevin); a daughter, Kristi (Andrew), He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Katlyn and Joshua, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.

Donations can be made to: Ionia VFW Post 12082, 1131 E. Tuttle Rd., Ionia, MI 48846
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
