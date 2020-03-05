|
|
David R. Branch
Dimondale - David R. Branch, Dimondale, MI, age 72, died on 2/25/2020.
Vietnam Veteran, Army - 82nd Airborne, 405th Radio Research Detachment, Bronze Star recipient.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth; 3 brothers, Doug (Dianne), Tom, Philip; a sister, Janice (Kevin); a daughter, Kristi (Andrew), He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Katlyn and Joshua, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.
Donations can be made to: Ionia VFW Post 12082, 1131 E. Tuttle Rd., Ionia, MI 48846
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020