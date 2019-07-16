David Ralph Crego



Lansing - David R. Crego went to be with his Lord on July 11, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Lansing, MI on June 26, 1929, the son of former Mayor Ralph W. and Marjorie (Post) Crego.



David grew up in the Lansing area and attended Sexton High School where he lettered in football and basketball.



He was co-captain of the 1946 Football State Champion team, and in 2014 was inducted into the Lansing Sexton Athletic Hall of Fame.



After graduating high school, David attended MSU, graduating in 1951 with a degree in Business Administration. While there, he played varsity football and was proud to be a member of the "Birth of the Big Ten" team, the team that played when MSU entered the Big Ten Conference.



He served his country in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954.



David's chosen profession was in the insurance industry, where he worked as an independent agent until retirement in 1993.



David was a member of South Church and an active member of the Kiwanis Club.



He had fond memories of spending his childhood summers at the cottage at Otsego Lake.



David was an avid Spartan fan and enjoyed watching the Tigers and Lions win.



David is predeceased by his brother; Dwight and sister; Marylou, both of whom died in early childhood; and his brother-in-law, Ted Hacker.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy; his twin sister JoAnn Hacker; his children, Cynthia (Ed) Haines, Michael (Kathy) Crego; grand children, Patrick (Michelle) Crego, and Loren (Jarrett) Fennema; niece, Lori Hacker Fuller and nephew, Tom (Marsha) Hacker; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr., Lansing, MI 48917, with a one hour prior visitation.



A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing, MI.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to South Church, Lansing City Rescue Mission, 2216 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910 or Ingham County Animal Rescue, 600 Buhl Street Mason, MI 48854.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Crego family. Published in Lansing State Journal on July 16, 2019