David Richard Rovner
David Richard Rovner

David Richard Rovner, age 89, died peacefully on May 22, 2020, in his home at Kendal at Longwood in Kennett Square, PA. His loving wife and family were at his side.

David was a distinguished Professor, Physician, and Researcher. His humor, wisdom, rigor and intelligence made him a respected and much-loved parent, husband, colleague and friend. He had a rare combination of compassion and ability to listen, as well as a deep understanding of medicine and science that made him a wonderful teacher to all levels.

David was born to Arthur and Rae Rovner on September 20, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He and his three siblings, Sandra, Lee and Adele grew up in New Jersey and in Philadelphia. He received his medical degree from Temple University and completed residency at the University of Michigan, where he spent several years, and ultimately became a full Professor. He then moved to the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, where he founded the Division of Endocrinology, and spent 46 years teaching, researching, and providing patient care. Dr. Rovner was an expert in the renin angiotensin aldosterone field and did the early work on Primary Hyperaldosteronism with Dr. Jerome W. Conn. Their work appeared in a Landmark Article in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 1964. David published many additional scholarly works on hyperaldosteronism. He was a founding member of the Society for Medical Decision Making and worked to establish the field of doctor-patient shared decision-making. David loved patient care, was a passionate pilot of small airplanes, a builder of computers and other electronics, a sailor, and a reader of science fiction.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Rovner; five sons, Arthur (Lori), Daniel, Robert (Ruth), Greg (Teri), Paul; three daughters, Amy (Carlos), Jessica (Tim), Susan (Rob); as well as eleven grandchildren, Aaron, Michel, Rachel, Sarah, Noah, Phillip, Eric, Karina, Daniel, Merin and Alder.

He will be sorely missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on-line on June 7, 2020 at 4 pm. The service will be hosted by the Unitarian Congregation of West Chester. The service can be accessed by linking on that day only to https://youtu.be/Mjw1sLAULsU

Comments can be posted in real time in the chat column of Youtube

Memorial Donations may be made to: Society for Medical Decision Making -OR- Unitarian Congregation of West Chester

Published in Lansing State Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
