Or Copy this URL to Share

David Roy Gregg, Jr



Williamston - 56, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Wendy; children, Melissa (Matthew) Baugh, Matthew (Meaghan) Gregg, Stephen Gregg and Aimee (Wes) Marks; and one grandchild, Trevor Marks.



He is also survived by his siblings and other family members.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williamston, Michigan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store