David Roy Gregg Jr.
David Roy Gregg, Jr

Williamston - 56, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Wendy; children, Melissa (Matthew) Baugh, Matthew (Meaghan) Gregg, Stephen Gregg and Aimee (Wes) Marks; and one grandchild, Trevor Marks.

He is also survived by his siblings and other family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williamston, Michigan.




Published in Williamston Enterprise from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
5176552158
