David Roy Gregg, Jr
Williamston - 56, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Wendy; children, Melissa (Matthew) Baugh, Matthew (Meaghan) Gregg, Stephen Gregg and Aimee (Wes) Marks; and one grandchild, Trevor Marks.
He is also survived by his siblings and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williamston, Michigan.
Williamston - 56, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Wendy; children, Melissa (Matthew) Baugh, Matthew (Meaghan) Gregg, Stephen Gregg and Aimee (Wes) Marks; and one grandchild, Trevor Marks.
He is also survived by his siblings and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williamston, Michigan.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Williamston Enterprise from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.