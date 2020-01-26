|
|
David Stevens
Dansville - Dave was born in Lansing, MI on April 7, 1954, the son of Roy J. and Frances (Sudberry) Stevens and passed away on January 19, 2020.
He worked for the State of Michigan for over 30 years.
Dave is survived by his children, Kendra and David; three sisters, three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1st from 1-4pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 5300 N. Grand River Ave. Lansing, MI 48906
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 West Grand River Ave. Lansing, MI 48906 in Memory of Dave.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Jan. 26, 2020