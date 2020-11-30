1/1
David William Layhe
David William Layhe

Okemos - David William Layhe, Okemos, age 70, passed away November 27, 2020. David was born in Jackson, MI to William and Dorothy (Darling) Layhe. He was a family man who had the opportunity to become a stay at home Dad. Family vacations were very important, taken in various places and included Yellowstone, Canadian Rockies, South Carolina, the Grand Canyon and many more. One of his favorite get-a-ways was Las Vegas-with friends, wife or solo.

Dave loved to golf with his friends and enjoyed his Poker group with the guys. He also loved to bake, do crosswords, instilled the love of music in his children and was a member of the Okemos Presbyterian Church for over 25 years. He enjoyed his "best friend", Allie, his calico cat.

Dave loved re-watching old movies like the Godfather, 007, and Law and Order reruns. He would usually outwit his wife at trivia including the Jeopardy show.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Beth; son, Eric (Tiffany) Layhe; daughter, Sarah Layhe and sister, Mary (Tom) Maneikis.

Dave will be forever remembered by his two strongest traits: trust and honesty.

Services will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing.

Share memories at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
