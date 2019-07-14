|
|
Davin Villarreal
Lansing - Age 37, a loving husband, daddy, son, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019. Born September 22, 1981 in Lansing, MI. Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Nicole A. Villarreal; daughter, Sophia K.Villarreal; parents Mari & Cruz Villarreal; sisters and brothers, Lisa Woodard, Crespin (Sarah) Villarreal, Jamin (Brittney) Villarreal, Nevin (Danielle) Villarreal, Stefin Villarreal, and Alyson Camacho; 12 nieces and nephews; 1 great-nephew. Davin was preceded by his grandparents, Zapopa & Elias Oviedo, and Valentin Villarreal. Visitation is from 5-8 P.M. Tuesday with services 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI Contributions may be made to Ele's Place in memory of Davin. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019