Davyon Rose



Lansing - Davyon Desmond-Aurelius Rose was born March 10th, 1997 in Lansing, MI to his loving mother, Diana Rose-Stitt and Karlton Stitt. With deepest sorrow, we announce that our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend died tragically on November 7th, 2020 while working in Ypsilanti, MI.



After graduating from Everett High School in 2015, he bravely enlisted in the United States Army where he served as Sergeant 1st Battalion, 509th Airborne Infantry Regiment, Easy Company from 2016 to 2020. After returning home, he began his road construction career at C&D Hughes Inc. He was just beginning a life full of aspiration before his untimely, tragic and senseless death.



Those who knew Davyon, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.



He was an amazing, funny, intelligent, courageous and inspiring young man with a contagious smile that could light up a room. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone in need. He loved basketball, baseball, video games, spending time with his friends and most of all just being goofy and wrestling with his sisters. He was looking forward to the upcoming arrival of his goddaughter Hazel and was so proud to be her godfather.



Davyon will be missed every day by his Momma whom he lovingly described as "his rock and best friend" along with his father, Karlton Stitt; siblings, Corvonte, TrayCorieus, Kasani, Rosemary and Courtney; grandparents; Delwood (Grace) Rose and Agnes Rose; nephew Teighn; nieces, Josie and Daizy along with his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.



He is preceded in death by his biological father Cory Dodd, grandparents, Delwood Rose Sr., Evelyn Rose, Tony and Rosemary Stitt; Aunt Diane, Aunt Ronda, and Uncle Anthony.



Rest In Peace. You are not forgotten my son, nor will you ever be as your soul will live in me. I'll miss you now, my heart is sore. As time goes by, I'll miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one in this world can fill your vacant place.



Dear God, please take our son, the most precious gift you could bestow upon us at his birth, back once again as your Heavenly son. Lord, keep him in your loving arms for eternity and help comfort us in this time of heartbreak.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th at Tiffany Funeral Home located at 3232 W. Saginaw St. Lansing, MI 48917 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A brief visitation time will be held Tuesday from 11 AM to 11:45 AM at the Hill Vocational Center Auditorium. Burial will be Tuesday at 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery located at 2520 W. Willow St. Lansing, MI 48917. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral ceremony will be private and the visitation times will be limited to short visits and all visitors will be required to have a mask and maintain social distancing to gain entry. Friends not attending the funeral may meet at St. Joseph Cemetery for the interment where social distancing is expected. Friends will be able to view the services on the family's Facebook page.









