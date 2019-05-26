|
Dawn Alice Fedewa
Portland - Dawn Alice Fedewa, age 95, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Livonia, Michigan. She was born in Ovid, Michigan, to Harley and Hettie (Stump) Day on February 15th, 1924; she was the 4th child of nine. Dawn is survived by her younger brother, Elwood Day, of Wacousta, Michigan.
Dawn met Jerome (Jerry) Fedewa on a blind date, and they were married in October of 1942. They raised a family of nine children in Portland, Michigan, retiring to Cadillac, then to Dimondale to be closer to family.
She was a bookkeeper and a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, camping and fishing. Dawn was an outstanding cook, and was known for her awesome pies and cookies. She was devoted to her family, and embraced her Catholic faith. Always a lady, Dawn set a sterling example for her seven daughters. She stayed very active into her 90's, walking, riding her bike, playing shuffleboard and playing Skip-Bo.
Preceded in death by her husband in March 2005, she also lost two sons, Gary, her firstborn, in 1943, and Roger, her 5th child, in July 1984. She is survived by son, Russell (Susan) Fedewa, daughters, Colleen Wirth, Cathleen Mleko, Diane (Bruce) Leonard, Elaine Dee, Amy (Craig) Bullis, Lori (Rick) Caraway and Debra Fedewa. Dawn was blessed with 24 grandchildren and over 30 great grandchildren.
The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Patrick's Church, 140 Church St, Portland, Michighan, officiated by Father Michael Alber.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019