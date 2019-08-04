Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
203 E. First North Street
Laingsburg, MI 48848
(517) 651-5415
Dawn H. Thompson


1917 - 2019
Mason - Dawn H. (Williams) Thompson, age 102 of Mason passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Green Acres Assisted Living in Mason, Michigan. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mason First Presbyterian Church, 131 E Maple St, Mason, MI 48854. Pastor Cathi King and Pastor Charlie Herrick will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Bristol Cemetery in Flint, Michigan.

Dawn was born May 30, 1917 in Flint, Michigan to the late Herbert and Rose (Eaton) Williams. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening and loved spending time with her family.

Dawn is survived by her two nieces; Shirley Kline and Julia King, seven great nieces and nephews; Shelley Kline, Keith Kline, Larry King, John King, Andy King, Danny King and Tom King, fourteen great-great nieces and nephews, and seven great-great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Leo Thompson, her sister; Helen King Dewey, her nephews; James King and Clifford Kline, and great nephew; Gary Kline. Dawn's family is extremely gratefully to the staff of Green Acres for the loving care she received during her seven years stay.

Arrangements are entrusted to Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. Those wishing to leave online condolences to the family may do so at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
