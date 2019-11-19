|
Baby Dayson Soliz
Baby Dayson Soliz, beloved and beautiful first son of Wachira Kunma and David Soliz was born sleeping on October 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Dayson's Mom and Pops are blessed to have enjoyed their precious angel for the brief time he was with them and he will always hold a special place in their hearts and the hearts of his loving family.
While in his Mom's belly, Dayson showed his enthusiasm for pizza and pasta but he wasn't a big fan of oatmeal. His favorite activities were working out with his Mom, listening to his Mom read books to him in Thai and pretending to sleep while his Pops talked endlessly about Michigan football. Every day with Dayson was an amazing adventure and we will all dearly miss him. We are comforted to know, however, that our boy is in a better place and that one day we all will be with him again.
Dayson is preceded in death by his Grandaddy Anastacio Soliz and survived by his Grandma Eulalia Soliz, his Yay Pattama Mahanam (grandmother), his Ta Chavachon Kulma (grandfather), his Aunt Janie Soliz, his Auntie Margot McDowell, his Uncle Bill McDowell, his Ontee Dorothy Soliz (aunt), his Tia Doris Soliz-Hill (aunt), his Na Poy Kulma (aunt), his cousins Monica Mendez, Melissa Coussens and her husband Michael, Christopher Hill, Aaron McDowell and his wife Michelle, Jessica Hill, Melinda Balderas, Daniel McDowell and his wife Tiffeny, Brian McDowell and his first cousins once removed Tyler Bunting and Elizabeth Steele.
A funeral mass celebrating Dayson will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 23 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Panorama City, California.
Please keep Dayson and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn their loss and honor their cherished son, grandson, nephew and cousin.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019