Dean Arnold Obituary
Lansing - Dean Earl Arnold went to be with the Lord December 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 25, 1935 in Ryan, Iowa to the late Charles A. and Anna M. (Warner) Arnold. Dean was a Service Engineer working for asphalt plants and companies that manufacture equipment in the asphalt industry. He also owned and operated Stars and Stripes pavement striping company and had become very well known and sought after for his professionalism. Dean was a people person and enjoyed serving others through his church and nursing home ministry. He had a great sense of humor and anyone who knew Dean always enjoyed and appreciated the time they spent with him. He is survived by his loving wife of over 28 years, Elsie (Chunn); children, Scott (Penny), Lynn (John) McDowell, Craig, Mark and Kathy (Gary) Lyon; daughter-in-law, Julie Chunn; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Doreen Renfrow along with several nieces and nephews and his pet cat, Ringo. He was preceded in death by son, Kevin Chunn and siblings, Kenneth "Bud", Dale, Dorrance, Betty, Marjorie and infant sister, Charlene. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 7832 W. Mt. Hope Hwy., Grand Ledge 48837. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be given to the Community Baptist Church. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
