Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Dean Hedglen
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
Dean Hedglen


1941 - 2019
Dean Hedglen Obituary
Dean Hedglen

Holt - Age 77, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Dean was born in Columbus, OH on October 14, 1941, the son of Rollen and Dorothy (Lynch) Hedglen. He served his country with the U.S. Marine Reserves for 6 years. Dean worked for the Board of Water and Light for over 26 years. He was a devoted member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, where he served on ministries such as St. Vincent DePaul Society, Prison Ministries and Aftercare, BAKHITA ministry for African refugees and the Rosary Makers for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his 4 brothers, Greg, Jim, Roger and John; his sisters-in-law, Joan and Terri. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Paula; 6 children, Shannon (Michael) McMurtray, Adam Hedglen, Marci (Tim) Sullivan, Jerrod (Michelle) Hedglen, Anthony (Christine) Hedglen and Grace (Christopher) Distel; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brothers, David and Tom (Cathy) Hedglen; sisters, Janet (Richard) Goodwin and Anita (Carl) Owen; sister-in-law, Mary Hedglen.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish with Rev. Fr. John Byers as Celebrant. Interment will follow St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, where a rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the IHM-St. Vincent DePaul Society in memory of Dean. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
