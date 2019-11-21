|
|
Dean Lee Bohley
St. Johns - Age 60 of St. Johns passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service was held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
Dean was born on December 1, 1958 to Herbert and Virginia (Hickmott) Bohley in Lansing. He graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1978. Dean served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1983.
Dean worked as a farmer all his life. He also loved to fish.
Dean is survived by his father, Herbert Bohley; his sisters, Melissa (Brad) Wilson, Lorie (Todd) Devereaux, and Irene (Jerome) Daniels; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Virginia Bohley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGeehanFH.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019