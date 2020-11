Dean MisenerEaton Rapids - Dean Thomas Misener, age 69, of Eaton Rapids, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born September 27, 1951, in Charlotte, the son of Richard and Louise (Croy) Misener. Dean went on to graduate from Lansing Everett High School with the class of 1969. Dean retired from General Motors in Lansing after 35 years of service.Dean is survived by his sister, Ricci (Gene) Eschtruth of Grand Ledge, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing.To view Dean's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-green-kilgo.com