Dean Richard Parks
Mason, MI formerly of DeWitt - He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School, St. Johns, in 1940. Dean worked for Rosevale Packing Co. in DeWitt, Lansing Motor Wheel Corp., and retired in 1984 from the Michigan State Police Dept. where he worked as an accountant.
Dean proudly served his country in the US Army Corps of Engineering from 1948 to 1952 in both Panama and Alaska. Following discharge, he remained in the Reserves, retiring in 1970 with the rank of Sergeant Major.
Dean and Arlene M. Seward were married on February 9, 1952 in Owosso, MI. They raised 3 children; 2 daughters and a son. Dean and Arlene enjoyed square dancing and danced with the Bath Shootin Stars for many years.
Dean spent 22 winters in Mesa, Arizona. He resided in the same home in DeWitt Township for 60 years.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Janet Elayne (Martin) Blanchard of Grand Haven, Michigan, his son Richard Dean (Gretchen) Parks of Appleton, Wisconsin, and son-in-law Roger Whiting of Mason, Michigan; grandchildren, Jonathon William Boyce, Jaclyn Marie (Adam) Suchecki, Kathryn Arlene Parks, and Colton Dean Parks; great-granddaughters, Quinn Louise Suchecki and Caroline Ruth Suchecki sister-in-law Constance Seward, brother-in-law Rev. Edward Seward; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Arlene Parks, sister Dorothy Irene (Parks) Law, daughter Lou Ann (Parks) Whiting, and son-in-law James William Boyce.
Funeral services will take place 11:00 am Saturday November 2 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt Michigan with Rev. Edward Seward officiating. The family will greet visitors Friday November 1 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may made to Gunnisonville Cemetery or Careline Hospice of Jackson. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Parks family.
