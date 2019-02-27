|
Dean William Pope
Lansing - Dean was born on April 27, 1925 in St. Johns, MI to Donald and Neva (Hettler) Pope. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, MI and DeForest Technical Training Institute in Chicago, IL. He married Martha Elizabeth Silvers on May 27, 1950.
Dean owned and operated Dean Pope Television Sales & Service in Lansing, MI for 37 years. He was a charter member of Kiwanis Club of North Lansing, a member of Lansing Area Golden K Kiwanis Club, and a member of Delta Presbyterian Church.
Dean is survived by 3 daughters, Susan (Ron) Delp, Sally (Rich) Dalton, and Sheila (Tim) Darnell; 6 grandchildren, Steven (Gina) Delp, Kevin (Emily) Delp, Michael (Sarah) Dalton, Katie (Patrick) Thomas, Ronaldean Darnell, and Timmy Darnell; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Bonita Heibeck of St. Johns, MI. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha; and brother-in-law, Ronald Heibeck.
Visitation will be 4-7 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. A private family funeral service will be held.
The family would like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bickford Assisted Living (West Lansing) and Compassus Hospice for their loving care of Dad and support to the family. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 27, 2019