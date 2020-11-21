Deanna D. Wilson



Lansing - October 24, 1938 - November 13, 2020



Deanna Wilson, age 82, passed away on November 13, 2020 after a 20+ year battle with Alzheimer's Disease and a brief battle with COVID-19. She was born at home in Assyria, Michigan but lived most of her life in Lansing, Michigan.



Deanna was a 1957 graduate of Lansing Eastern High School and attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. In the 1960s, she was the Executive Secretary for the Gull Lake Bible and Missionary Conference and the Executive Secretary for East Lansing Trinity Church under Dr. E. Eugene Williams. Additionally, she worked for the Lansing School District and the Earl Nelson Research Consultants.



She was married on June 8, 1968 at the Miller Road Bible Church.



She was a room mother for her children and active in the parent teacher association at North Elementary School. Her signature M&M cookies are still remembered.



She loved her three grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.



She was active at South Baptist Church in Lansing in the nursery ministry, Camp Points Program, Vacation Bible School and was a greeter for many years. She also served on the Christian Education Council and was a Life Deaconess. As a Deaconess she loved to send cards, visit shut-ins and make hospital calls, attend funerals, help with Communion clean up and launder the baptismal robes. Another ministry she was involved in was reading books weekly at a local nursing home.



She loved her Pontiac Lemans, traveling to North Carolina to visit relatives, ice cream and eating out, especially at Schuler's Restaurant in Marshall where she celebrated anniversaries and special events. She loved to shop and go to garage sales in the summer. She loved to laugh.



Deanna received excellent care from Burcham Hills and Heartland Hospice.



Deanna was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Grace Hughes; siblings, Beverly and Robert Williaume, Robert and Beatrice Hughes, Jack Hughes and brother-in-law, Leonard "Jim" Bruder.



Deanna is survived by her husband of 52 years Ronald; daughter, Anne; son, Andrew (Melissa) and three grand-children, Michael, Samuel and Lauren. She is also survived by sister, Ruth Bruder and sister-in-law, Dorothy Hughes and several nieces and nephews.



A private family service will be held. Deanna will be buried at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice Care of Mason or the Lansing City Rescue Mission.









