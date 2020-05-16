Deanna Jean West
Age 82, of DeWitt, died May 14, 2020. Private services have been held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5589 Van Atta Rd, Haslett, MI 48840 (www.knowingjesus.org). Born April 10, 1938 in Flint, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Ramick) Weber. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Business from University of Michigan Flint and married Richard West on July 30, 1960 in Flint. Deanna was a Human Resources Manager for 30 years working for DBI and the Educational Institute of the American Hotel and Motel Association. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Haslett. Deanna is survived by: husband, Richard West of DeWitt; two daughters. Janel West of Kalamazoo and Renee (Richard) DeWitte of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandson, Graham DeWitte of Ft. Wayne, IN; sister, Elaine Moore of Flint. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Walter and Irene Weber; and brother-in-law, Steward Moore. Arrangements entrusted to Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Miller Road Chapel
8138 Miller Road
Swartz Creek, MI 48473
(810) 635-4411
