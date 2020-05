Deanna Jean WestAge 82, of DeWitt, died May 14, 2020. Private services have been held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5589 Van Atta Rd, Haslett, MI 48840 ( www.knowingjesus.org ). Born April 10, 1938 in Flint, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Ramick) Weber. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Business from University of Michigan Flint and married Richard West on July 30, 1960 in Flint. Deanna was a Human Resources Manager for 30 years working for DBI and the Educational Institute of the American Hotel and Motel Association. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Haslett. Deanna is survived by: husband, Richard West of DeWitt; two daughters. Janel West of Kalamazoo and Renee (Richard) DeWitte of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandson, Graham DeWitte of Ft. Wayne, IN; sister, Elaine Moore of Flint. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Walter and Irene Weber; and brother-in-law, Steward Moore. Arrangements entrusted to Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com