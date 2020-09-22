Deanna Jill Meyers
Deanna Jill Meyers, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home in West Branch, MI with her family by her side. She was born on May 16, 1937 in Hillsdale, MI to Gerald and Lillian (Lucas) Bradley. Jill lived in West Branch since 2017, formerly of East Lansing, MI. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and became a French teacher, retiring from the East Lansing School District. She was a member of the Silver Blades Ice Skating Club, East Lansing Community Band, East Lansing Women's Club and the East Lansing Book Club. Jill was a world traveler and gave tours of the State Capitol. She also volunteered her time at the ARC - Association for Retarded Citizens. She loved spending time on or around Lake Huron, reading, playing her flute and Michigan football.
Jill is survived by her loving son, Douglas (Amy) Gough of West Branch; grandchildren, Conner Gough of West Branch, Cooper Gough of West Branch, James McKinney of East Lansing, Jacob McKinney of West Branch, Makayla McKinney of Istanbul, Turkey, Sara McKinney of West Branch and Eleasa McKinney of West Branch; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Meyers, son, Michael Gough, brothers, Ronald Bradley and Gerald "Jack" Bradley, and sister, Phyllis Tooman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
