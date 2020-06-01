Deanne Marie Fryer
Haslett - Deanne Marie Fryer, age 50 of Haslett, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born in Lansing, MI March 9, 1970, the daughter of Sheila A. Hurst Kitchen and the late Charles "Chuck" Kitchen. Dee Dee was a graduate of Williamston High School and attended Central Michigan University. She married Bradley J. Fryer on August 10, 1991 in Williamston and they raised their three children in Haslett and at the lake home at Lake Montcalm. She is survived by her husband, Brad; daughters, Jaclyn "Jackie" of Haslett, Allison "Ally" and her husband Capt. Dallas Sutton of Hawaii; son, Jeffrey "Jeff" (Brooke Schmidt) Fryer; soon be arriving grandson, Parker James Fryer; her mother, Sheila A. Hurst Kitchen of Okemos; her sister and husband Kristine "Krissy" and Bill Bumbalough of Cassopolis MI; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her twelve Hurst cousins and families. Private family gathering was held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories and messages of condolence may be sent via hurstfh.com. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville is serving the Fryer Family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
