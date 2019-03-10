Deborah Guerre



East Lansing - Deborah (Debbie) A. Guerre, 69, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2019. She is survived by her partner and best friend of 20 years, Denis Smith; her daughter, Kate (Rudy) Healey-Nieves and her son Tyler; her brothers, Bill and Paul (Traci); sisters, Kathy (Patrick Morris), Diane (Dennis Reid) , and Nancy; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Guerre, Amy Brasseur (Justin), Ethan and Elijah; Tessa



Guerre, and Nick Guerre. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Pat Guerre; brothers, Tommy, Jimmy, and John. Debbie grew up in East Lansing, attending St. Thomas Aquinas School, attended Gabriel's High School and graduated from East Lansing High School in 1968. She attended Weber College in Florida and graduated in 1971. After 20 years of working at the U.S. Postal Service, Debbie found a new passion in her life. She was an animal lover and a fighter for animals rights. She volunteered for the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter for many years during her retirement. She fostered over 40 pit bulls and found new homes for all of her dogs. She also volunteered at the I.C.A.C Saginaw Street Outreach Center. In 2013 Debbie was awarded the Humanitarian Award for Outstanding Volunteer and the Humanitarian 500 Club Membership for over 500 hours of community service to the shelter. The certificate is given to an individual who demonstrates selflessness and compassion in their efforts to improve the quality of life for animals at the Shelter. There is no doubt that Debbie stopped by the Rainbow Bridge to gather up all the animals she cared for. We will miss her sharp wit, humor, and vibrant spirit. Memorial donations can be made to her favorite charity, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, 600 Curtis St. Mason, MI 48854 (www.icasfund.org). Please refer to Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Home at www.dignitymemorial.come to share memories. Join us for a gathering of all of Debbie's family and friends on Sat, June 8, 2019, at Eagle Eye Golf Club in the Eagles Nest Room, Bath MI, from 1-4 pm.