Deborah Lynn Schoner
- - Deborah Lynn Schoner, age 63, a vibrant soul with a strong personality who left us way too soon on February 11, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1955.
She lit up any room she entered, even when it became a struggle to get around and participate. She was always eager to help anyone who needed it, regardless of how difficult the problem. She loved the challenge and delighted in the satisfaction of making things easier for others. She found the most joy in life by bringing those she loved together by planning yet another one of her parties. When she loved you, you were automatically her family. She didn't love you any less because you weren't born from her. She taught her children how to love each other no matter what, even through the difficult times. Her drive for life and her strength will inspire her children and grandchildren for years to come. She was employed by the State of Michigan for over 30 years before retiring in 2006. In 1999 she married the love of her life, Michael James Schoner, who survives her. They shared a love greater than most. "The perfect couple" were always sharing adventures together, often exploring different parts of the country. They were always up to something in the great outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing or just playing on the boats. The love they shared shined as bright as the sun they cherished in their years together and was always evident by those watching. Michael would gladly stop to give his love a kiss upon catching a glimpse of each other as she laid out in the sun on the deck they shared overlooking Pretty Lake. Deb also leaves behind her daughter, Angelique Marie Blain; grandson, Jayden Riley Blain; step-daughter, Tana Louise Durhams; step-grandson, Austin Michael Schwind; step-son, Justin Michael Schoner (Jen); and step-grandson, Landon Westcomb; step-daughter, Christa Lee Heydenreich (Chris); step-daughter, Tricia Kay Sharp, step-grandson, Kyle Joseph Sherman Sharp.
Per Debs wishes the family will not be having services but will instead throw a party at Pretty Lake where she lived in the coming summer to celebrate her life, Debbie style! She was a hard working passionate figure of strength, who always supported and loved her family. A woman who soldiered on, even in the toughest of times. When cancer steals the life of someone you love, there are no words. Cancer has no rhyme or reason. Cancer takes aim and shoots without a thought or care in the world. It has no feelings. It doesn't care if you are young or old, evil or kind. It doesn't care, it just takes. Cancer may have taken our mother, wife, daughter, and friend, but it will never take our memories of her smile, the trips we took, the parties we had, the good times or the bad times and most of all the lessons she taught us. Those, we hold dear to our hearts, as we reminisce on the woman that showed us so much and was one of a kind and taken from our lives much too soon.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Deb's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.ChristiansenCares.com Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019