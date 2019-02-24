Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
St. Johns - Deborah Jean Muth passed away February 1, 2019, at the age of 65. She was born January 30, 1954, in Martin, TN, the daughter of James and Mildred (Wright) Butts. Surviving are her sister, Patricia (James) Pipes; special aunt, Linda Butts; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, William Pullyblank of Richmond, VA. Deborah was a retired Lansing school teacher and a graduate of Michigan State University. She was an avid reader and loved animals. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Ingham County Animal Shelter or .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
