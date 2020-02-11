|
Deborah Young
Grand Ledge - Deborah Ann Young, age 66, passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2020.
She was born October 14th, 1953 in Greenfield, Iowa to Arthur and Lois Weatherby. After graduating from Grand Ledge High School in 1971, she ventured to Northern Michigan University where she met and married her husband, Dirk. They lived in Marquette for years and made many life-long friends.
Although she was an Iowa girl who hated the cold, she lived in Michigan most of her life. She cherished her summers by the pool surrounded by family and friends and always enjoyed a good party, whether it be in the backyard or on one of many family vacations.
Debbie was a consummate list-maker and kept the family organized. Many family events would not have been possible if not for her meticulous planning and task cards for family members.
As a long-time secretary of Neff Elementary, Debbie was a caring presence in the lives of countless children and their families in the community. She made many dear friends through her involvement in Grand Ledge Child Study, PTO, and her children's many sporting events.
Debbie is survived by Dirk, her husband of 44 years, her three children Dustin, Adam, and Caitlin, her two daughters-in-law Keri and Paige, her granddaughters Lindsay (John) Wilcox, Lennon and Brett McCuen, her father Art, her brothers Barry (Debbie) and Craig, her sisters Marcy (Dan) Parker and Cindy Tousignaut, her sister-in-law Nikki (Brian) Vandermoere, her brothers-in-law Doug (Claire), Brett (Linda), Ward (Sharon), Scott (Sue), Kurt, Rock (Kate), Mike (Kim), sister-in-law Mary (Doug) Heidel, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Lois, her brother Brian, and brother-in-law Rob.
She will always be remembered for her quick wit and her bright smile that lit up the room.
The family will receive visitors at a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 16th between 2 and 5 p.m. at The Annex at Bridge and Main, 219 N. Bridge Street, Grand Ledge, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to The at . Online condolences may be placed at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020