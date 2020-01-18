Resources
Debra Lynn Young

Fort Gratiot - 68, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 29, 1951, daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor Pawlak.

Deb enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. She was a sports fan who loved watching football, tennis, and horse racing.

Surviving in addition to her husband Shep is her son Craig (Gina) Krajewski of Fort Gratiot; grandchildren, Zach, Zaya, and Heaven; siblings, Mike, Mark, Robert, David, and Linda; three sister-in-laws, Marty Shea, Linda Dussault, and Nancy Gardner; nieces, Terri Lask and Lori Lask, and nephew, Jeff Lask.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Carrie Siles and grandson Skyler Shephard Siles.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to Smile Train Charities.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
