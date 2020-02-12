|
|
Debra Ruth Drobney
Debra Drobney passed away on February 6, 2020.
Survived by sisters; Evelyn Norbert, Sue Mauer, Kathy Leich, Wanda Son, Karen Goble, Sandy Sump; Children Wes Drobney and Keri Drobney, and 3 beautiful grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister Marty Loomis and parents Gaylord and Patricia Tucker.
Celebration of Life will be held at: The Hall on Saturday, Feb. 15th 2020 at 2 PM 127 S. Cochran Ave, Charlotte MI 48813
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020