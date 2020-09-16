Dee Dee Leonard



Dee Dee Leonard, age 55 passed away untimely September 2, 2020, pronounced September 9, 2020. She was born at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids Michigan. She grew up in Lansing and graduated Everett High School in 1983. She resided in Holt for the past 27 years and she was a dedicated employee of Meijer's South Pennsylvania location for 33 years. She was a free spirit and loved to travel. She is survived by her Mother Judi Leonard of NPR, Florida, Her Brother Dennis Leonard (Rachel) of Fort Meade, Florida, Her Brother Anthony Penrose-Santos (Ishmael) of Rabun Gap, Georgia, Sister Pandy Penrose Signor of Lansing, MI, Her Brother Rob Penrose (Angela) of Lansing, MI, Her Brother Jerry Penrose of Holt, MI. Many Nieces & Nephews: Krystal, Tiva, Hilbert, Samantha, BJ, Robbie, Alyssa, Andrew, Skyla and Bella. Dee Dee will be greatly missed. A celebration of her of her life for family and friends will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery on Friday September 18 - 2-3PM. You will be in our hearts forever!









