Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
14769 Wood Rd.
Lansing, MI
View Map

DeeAnne Thomas


1938 - 2020
DeeAnne Thomas Obituary
DeeAnne Thomas

DeWitt - DeeAnne Thomas was born on January 16, 1938 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 20, 2020 at the age of 82.

DeeAnne was a loving wife and Mother. She was married to Phil Thomas for 49 years.

She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church for 50 years and lived a faith filled, gracious and inspiring life for Christ.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, from 6-8 P.M. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, at 11 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church, 14769 Wood Rd., Lansing, MI 48906
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
