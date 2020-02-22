|
|
DeeAnne Thomas
DeWitt - DeeAnne Thomas was born on January 16, 1938 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 20, 2020 at the age of 82.
DeeAnne was a loving wife and Mother. She was married to Phil Thomas for 49 years.
She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church for 50 years and lived a faith filled, gracious and inspiring life for Christ.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, from 6-8 P.M. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, at 11 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church, 14769 Wood Rd., Lansing, MI 48906
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 22, 2020