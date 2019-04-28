|
|
Della Mae Jones
DeWitt - age 84, passed away April 24, 2019. Services for Della will be held Monday, April 29th at 11 AM at Mt. Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Road in Lansing. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to services. Interment will occur at DeWitt Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the . The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel. A full obituary is viewable at www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019