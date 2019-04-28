Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Church
202 S. Creyts Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Church
202 S. Creyts Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Della Mae Jones Obituary
Della Mae Jones

DeWitt - age 84, passed away April 24, 2019. Services for Della will be held Monday, April 29th at 11 AM at Mt. Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Road in Lansing. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to services. Interment will occur at DeWitt Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the . The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel. A full obituary is viewable at www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
