Delores Ann Spagnuolo
Eagle - Age 86, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Delores was born on August 1, 1933 in Lansing, MI, the daughter of the late Camille and Antoinette (Tellier) Fillion. She graduated from Sexton High School in 1950. At about 8 years old, she met her childhood sweetheart, Frank, in her aunt and uncle's neighborhood on the west side, and they later married on November 4, 1953. They both resided in Eagle, MI where they spent 66 wonderful years together. Delores worked at the State Employees Credit Union (Lake Trust) in the accounting department for 25 years. She was a very accomplished sewer, and also owned her own ceramic business with her daughter, called the Three Blind Mice Ceramics. Delores was an active golfer and bowler, and a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Spartans. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her homemade spaghetti and meatballs. A loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be missed by many who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and in-laws, William (Jewel) Fillion, Robert "Frenchy" (Arlene) Fillion, Margaret (James) Long, Florence (Jack) Bailey, and Joann (Keith) Huntington. Delores is survived by her loving husband, Frank; children, Frank (Susan) Spagnuolo, Antoinette "Nettie" (Joseph) Hoesl, Jeffery Spagnuolo, and Andrew Spagnuolo; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 am at St. Michael Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. James Eisele as celebrant. The family will greet friends from 10-11 am at the church, with a rosary to be prayed at 9:30 am. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of Delores. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com
.