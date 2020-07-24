1/1
Delores Ann Spagnuolo
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Ann Spagnuolo

Eagle - Age 86, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Delores was born on August 1, 1933 in Lansing, MI, the daughter of the late Camille and Antoinette (Tellier) Fillion. She graduated from Sexton High School in 1950. At about 8 years old, she met her childhood sweetheart, Frank, in her aunt and uncle's neighborhood on the west side, and they later married on November 4, 1953. They both resided in Eagle, MI where they spent 66 wonderful years together. Delores worked at the State Employees Credit Union (Lake Trust) in the accounting department for 25 years. She was a very accomplished sewer, and also owned her own ceramic business with her daughter, called the Three Blind Mice Ceramics. Delores was an active golfer and bowler, and a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Spartans. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her homemade spaghetti and meatballs. A loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be missed by many who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and in-laws, William (Jewel) Fillion, Robert "Frenchy" (Arlene) Fillion, Margaret (James) Long, Florence (Jack) Bailey, and Joann (Keith) Huntington. Delores is survived by her loving husband, Frank; children, Frank (Susan) Spagnuolo, Antoinette "Nettie" (Joseph) Hoesl, Jeffery Spagnuolo, and Andrew Spagnuolo; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 am at St. Michael Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. James Eisele as celebrant. The family will greet friends from 10-11 am at the church, with a rosary to be prayed at 9:30 am. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of Delores. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel Delta Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Danette Gross
Friend
July 25, 2020
Thinking of you all she was a great aunt.Alot of great memories. She will be missed over you all.
Becky Weeks
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved