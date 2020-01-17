|
Delores Bishop
Lansing - Loving mother and grandmother, age 92, passed away January 14, 2020. She was born January 17, 1927. Delores enjoyed reading, playing cards, singing, dancing and going to the casino, but her family was always her first priority.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil; her son, David; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Lounsberry.
Surviving are: son, Russell (Charlene) Bishop; daughters, Nancy (Ralph) Lounsberry and Linda (Russell) Stevens; 7 grandchildren, Shane Lounsberry, Scot (Paula) Lounsberry, Paul (Lauren) Lounsberry, Christopher (Melissa) Bishop, Marc (Andrea) Bishop, Amy (Brad) Schafer, and Sarah Stevens; 6 great-grandchildren, Syrina, Gavin, Jackson and Ronan Lounsberry, and Dylan and Elizabeth Bishop.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, with interment to follow in Dimondale Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing or Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Delores Bishop. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020