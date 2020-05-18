Delores Cornell
Delores Cornell

Lansing - Delores Jean Cornell, age 91, of Lansing, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1928 in Lansing to the late Russel and Bertha Roberts. She was an avid gardener. Delores loved cheering for the Detroit Tigers. She loved playing volleyball and played for many years.

Delores is survived by her children, Rick (Donna) Gibbs of Mason, Sandra (Stuart) Vealey of Charlotte, Mike (Kim) Gibbs of Eaton Rapids, and Scott (Rae) Cornell of Grand Ledge; her 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Cornell.

A private burial has taken place; and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robinwood Landing Alzheimer's Special Care Center.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
