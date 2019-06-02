|
|
Delores (nee Burniewicz) Hankamp
Lansing - Delores Hankamp, (nee Burniewicz) 94 yrs, passed away May 16, 2019. She was born in 1925 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Zane and Harriet Burniewicz. She graduated from Creston High School in Grand Rapids where she was a baton twirling Majorette in the marching band. She attended Jr. College and worked at American Seating during WWII where she met her future husband Robert K. Hankamp. They were married in November, 1947 in Grand Rapids where they continued to live and work until moving to Lansing in 1957 where Robert was employed by the State of Michigan.
Delores and Robert raised 3 boys, with Delores serving as Boy Scouts Den Mother. Later in life Delores and husband Robert bought, improved and rented homes in the Lansing area. Delores was an active member of Saint Therese Parish and for years participated in the Old Oaks Subdivision Ladies Group. She loved bicycling and could be seen pedaling well into her 80's.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert and sister Betty Pellerito. Surviving are her 3 sons and their wives, Kenneth (Carolyn Kirkby), Rodney (Patricia Noonan), and Gregory (Sharon Avery), six grand children and 5 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be at St. Therese Catholic Church in Lansing on June 7th at 11 AM.
There will be no immediate burial as Delores donated her body to the MSU Willed Body Program.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019