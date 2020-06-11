Delores (Dee) Sperry



of Lansing - Passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born July 30, 1931, the daughter of Herman (Mick) and Irene (Marten) Hopp of St. Johns, Michigan. She married Roy Sperry on Oct. 18, 1950 and together they shared 53 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her daughter in-law Janet. She was a homemaker. Surviving are her four sons. Brian of Lansing. Gene of Mecosta and his children, Carin (Joe Vaillancourt), Darin (Laura) and Jennifer (Dell Golson). Kim of Mason and His children, Miranda (Joshua Bliss), Royce and their mother Sue (Mike Flores). Craig of Lansing and his children, Amber, Chelsie and their mother Julie. Great Grandchildren. Kyla (Evan Sabin), Joshua Vaillancourt (Ella Kraft), Nathan and Frannie Sperry, Trinity and Hosanna Bliss, Della Hall. Great Great Grand children. Leon Sabin. Brother Dale (Mary Lou) Hopp of North Carolina and Sister Lorna (Keith Kirschenbauer) of Lansing. And many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved spending time with family and friends, going out to eat and Friday night Euchre. In keeping with Dee's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Hospice in memory of Delores Sperry A special thanks goes to the McLaren Hospice team - Angela, Carly, Rebecca and Mary. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman DeWitt, Michigan.









