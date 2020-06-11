Delores (Dee) Sperry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores (Dee) Sperry

of Lansing - Passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born July 30, 1931, the daughter of Herman (Mick) and Irene (Marten) Hopp of St. Johns, Michigan. She married Roy Sperry on Oct. 18, 1950 and together they shared 53 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her daughter in-law Janet. She was a homemaker. Surviving are her four sons. Brian of Lansing. Gene of Mecosta and his children, Carin (Joe Vaillancourt), Darin (Laura) and Jennifer (Dell Golson). Kim of Mason and His children, Miranda (Joshua Bliss), Royce and their mother Sue (Mike Flores). Craig of Lansing and his children, Amber, Chelsie and their mother Julie. Great Grandchildren. Kyla (Evan Sabin), Joshua Vaillancourt (Ella Kraft), Nathan and Frannie Sperry, Trinity and Hosanna Bliss, Della Hall. Great Great Grand children. Leon Sabin. Brother Dale (Mary Lou) Hopp of North Carolina and Sister Lorna (Keith Kirschenbauer) of Lansing. And many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved spending time with family and friends, going out to eat and Friday night Euchre. In keeping with Dee's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Hospice in memory of Delores Sperry A special thanks goes to the McLaren Hospice team - Angela, Carly, Rebecca and Mary. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman DeWitt, Michigan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved