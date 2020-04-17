|
|
Denise Marilyn Shepherd
June 7, 1940 - April 13, 2020
Denise was born in Stratford, ON Canada on June 7, 1940, and passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan. Beloved daughter of the late Dorothy (Yousie)(Gardner) Bomasuit of Stratford and the late Richard Gardner, loving sister to her twin Sharon Smith of St. Marys, ON and Trudy Nickel of Vancouver, BC. Denise was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews in Canada and the U.S.A. Her friends in Michigan and Arizona will fondly remember her. Cremation has taken place and interment will follow at Avondale Cemetery, Stratford, ON, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020