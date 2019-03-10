Services
Rifle Funeral Home
1400 Access Rd
Rifle, CO 81650
(970) 625-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. Brady

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis A. Brady Obituary
Dennis A. Brady

formerly of Lansing - Dennis A. Brady, 61, formerly of Lansing, passed away November 10, 2018. Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Sexton High School and earned his BS degree from MSU. He then fulfilled his dream of moving west to Colorado and established a successful pool and spa business there. Dennis was extremely artistic with a keen eye for design. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, boating, hiking, and snowmobiling. His dog, nicknamed "Monster" was his constant companion. Dennis is survived by his sister Carol Dimmick, nephew Brian (Ashley) Dimmick, niece Stacy (Justin) Volkers, four great nephews; Liam, Camden, Carter and Bennett. He also leaves behind many dear friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dennis was a man of faith and loved the Lord. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River, Lansing MI 48906, in memory of Dennis.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now