Dennis A. Brady
formerly of Lansing - Dennis A. Brady, 61, formerly of Lansing, passed away November 10, 2018. Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Sexton High School and earned his BS degree from MSU. He then fulfilled his dream of moving west to Colorado and established a successful pool and spa business there. Dennis was extremely artistic with a keen eye for design. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, boating, hiking, and snowmobiling. His dog, nicknamed "Monster" was his constant companion. Dennis is survived by his sister Carol Dimmick, nephew Brian (Ashley) Dimmick, niece Stacy (Justin) Volkers, four great nephews; Liam, Camden, Carter and Bennett. He also leaves behind many dear friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dennis was a man of faith and loved the Lord. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River, Lansing MI 48906, in memory of Dennis.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019