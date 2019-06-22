|
|
Dennis C. Smith
Westphalia - Dennis Carl Smith, age 74, of Westphalia, passed away June 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born December 14, 1944, the son of Reynold and Irene (Schueller) Smith. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Dennis retired from Consumers Energy after 40 years of devoted service. Dennis spent a lot of his time farming, which he enjoyed tremendously. The greatest joy in Dennis' life was his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he was very proud of.
Preceding Dennis in death are his parents; brother, Delbert Smith; sisters, Catherine Smith, Alice Smith, Joyce Thelen, and Arlene Schafer; and in-laws, Hilary Schafer, Arline Smith, and Judy Atherton. Surviving him are his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary Jane (Nurenberg) Smith; children, Jeff (Diane) Smith and Amy (Brian) Pung; grandchildren, Nichole (Sean) Gale,Tyler (Rochelle) Smith, Ryan Smith, and Devon, Jacob, and Jenna Pung; great-grandchildren, Garrett and Sophia Gale; siblings, Roy Smith, Pat Smith, Wilma (Grover) Whitehead, Judy (Dave) Thelen, and Pete (Linda) Smith; and in-laws, Sue Smith, Ron (Bev) Nurenberg, Joe (Helen) Nurenberg, and Roy (Kathy) Atherton.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. with the rosary being prayed at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at http://www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 22, 2019