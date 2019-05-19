Dennis J. Nelson



Lansing - Dennis James Nelson, age 88, of Lansing, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday May 17, 2019. Dennis was born on May 27, 1930 to Walter and Anna (Demorrow) Nelson, in Sawyer, MI.



Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alton and sister, Jean.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, Dorothy (Ansbaugh) Nelson. Together they had 3 sons and 1 daughter who survives him; Mark (Mary), Tim (Jillayne), Chris (Laureen) and Amy (Paul) Manring; grandchildren, Suzanne (Andy) Hinman, Katherine (Herold), Douglas (Rachael) Nelson, Elizabeth (Ryan) Nelson, Carolyn, James, Olivia, Faith, Phoebe, and Aaron Manring; great grandchildren, Lucas and Annabelle Hinman; brothers, Gilbert, Glenn, Jim; and many nieces and nephews.



He graduated from the Lake Side area where he was considered a stand out athlete in his community. He excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He achieved 16 varsity letters throughout his high school career. Dennis was offered a baseball scholarship upon graduation, but declined so he could go and serve his country.



Dennis was a gentleman but a fierce competitor. He was a fighter who fought hard to the end.



Dennis was an active member of the Army for 10 years, he worked over 25 years at Oldsmobile. After retiring from Oldsmobile to keep himself busy he enjoyed working for many different automotive suppliers. He then finished his working career at Forest Akers Golf Course which he absolutely loved.



In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, he was an outstanding golfer and bowler. He also loved going to the casino. You could also say Dennis was considered a Pall Mall connoisseur.



Dennis was also an active member of Church of the Resurrection.



Everyone that knew Dennis loved him and he will be greatly missed by many.



In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make contributions can be made to any veterans organization of your choice.



Services pending at this time. Please go to www.grlansing.com for visitation and service times.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Nelson family Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary