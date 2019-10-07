|
|
Dennis J. Thelen
Westphalia - Dennis J. Thelen, age 86, of Westphalia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1933 the son of Norman and Mary Thelen. Dennis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a hardworking, lifelong dairy farmer who enjoyed golfing, traveling and being with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Mark Thelen and David Thelen and a brother-in-law, Joseph Fedewa. Surviving are his wife of almost 62 years, Joan; children, Lori (George) Squillace, Kurt (Carol) Thelen, Karen (Steve) Hengesbach, Brenda (Mark) Cook, Gary (Sarah) Thelen and Gail (Bruce) Jandernoa; 24 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; siblings Clair (Catherine) Thelen, Sr. Norma Thelen, Rosemary (John) Nurenberg, Tom (Barb) Thelen, Virginia (Melvin) Drake and Linda (Don) Thelen; in-laws, Janice Fedewa and Ed (Pat) Wieber; many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Hazel Findlay Country Manor for their care given to Dennis. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 7, 2019