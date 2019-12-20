|
Dennis Joe Richardson
Lansing - Age 67, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born October 3, 1952 in Camp County, Texas to James and Pauline (Warner) Richardson. He lived most of his life in Longview, Texas working as an I.B.E.W. electrician and builder. In 2004, Dennis came to Michigan to work as an electrical contractor for the U.S.D.A. Avian Disease and Oncology lab. There he met his wife and best friend of 15 years Sharon. He worked for several years at Martin Block and later Consumers Concrete as a salesman and manager. Dennis loved Michigan and the first snowfalls. He was an avid reader especially of westerns, and a Spartan and NCIS fan. Together he and Sharon enjoyed many wonderful times touring Michigan on his Harley, camping, fishing, skiing and hiking especially at Houghton and Higgins Lakes, and special times at Harrisville. He leaves behind to mourn his passing his wife Sharon; children, Heath (Amity) Richardson and Kristi Richardson; stepchildren, Lindsey (Raziel) Gomez and Chris (Crystal) Ventre; his siblings, Glenn (Kay) Richardson and Karen (Don) Nimmo, nephew, Neil Richardson, grandchildren, Eden Kinsley Richardson, Emmalyn Marie and Sean Michael Ventre, and Kailee and Christian Stanfield, many friends and coworkers in Lansing and Longview, and his canine companions, Kako and Dusty. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Pauline Richardson. A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Lansing on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM with inurnment following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at the church at 10:00 AM. Contributions may be made to the Greater Lansing Food Bank or Habitat for Humanity in Dennis' memory.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019